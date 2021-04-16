Home

COVID-19 vaccination close to its end

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 16, 2021 1:55 pm

The Health Ministry says they are close to reaching the targeted 50,000 COVID-19 vaccination during its first phase, which is highly likely to come to an end today.

Health Permanent Secretary, Dr James Fong, says they are close to exhausting the remaining dosages.

He adds should the target be reached by today, there will be no public vaccination tomorrow.

However, Dr Fong says there will be vaccination of specific groups on Monday.

 

