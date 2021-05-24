COVID-19 hospitalization declining

Fiji has been steadily recording low numbers of COVID-19 cases in the past weeks with 10 reported in the past two days.

The Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary says of these cases, five were recorded on Thursday and five in the 24 hours ending 8am yesterday.

Doctor James Fong says the majority of the cases being recorded recently are from the Central Division.

Dr Fong adds that severe hospitalization cases have been on a downward trend and the number of people admitted because of COVID-19 remains low.

As of 31st March, 117,528 individuals have so far received their

Meanwhile, 581, 666 Fijians or 94.1 percent of our target population are fully vaccinated.