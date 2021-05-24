COVID-19 death toll at 535

A woman from Nadi has died from COVID-19 after being admitted at the Lautoka Hospital for 14 days.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says she is the latest fatality from the virus.

Dr Fong says there have been 143 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

86 cases are from the Western Division, 55 cases are from the Central Division and two cases from the Eastern Division.

There have been 688 new recoveries since the last update, which means that there are now 12,861 active cases.

1,605 active cases are in the Central Division, 10,956 active cases in the Western Division, five active cases in the Northern Division (Macuata) and 295 active cases in the Eastern Division (Kadavu).

Doctor Fong says they are currently reviewing and reconciling the active case database with recoveries and as a result expect the recovery numbers to intermittently change markedly as verifications are made.

There have been 48,788 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

A total of 48,858 cases have been recorded in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 35,099 recoveries.

There have now been 533 deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

There are 363 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

