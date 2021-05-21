Controlled entry into Viti Levu now allowed

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism, and Transport has received over 600 requests for movement from Vanua Levu and maritime areas into Viti Levu.

Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali. says these requests were linked to domestic repatriation.

Ali says Fijians want to return to Viti Levu as they have been separated from their families for over a month now.

“As much as a movement needs to be restricted, there are hundreds of displaced Fijians who haven’t seen their families for so long. There are children as young as two-years-old without their parents. There are elderly and vulnerable who do not have appropriate care. As we did repatriate Fijians stranded overseas we have a duty of care for Fijians domestically.”

Those wishing to enter Viti Levu will need to register with the Ministry and provide details such as the preferred mode of travel, duration of stay, and where Fijians intend to stay after relocation.

He adds this will either be a permanent relocation or for medical reasons.

Fijians in Viti Levu intending to travel into a non-containment zone or to another containment zone will be advised on the requirements as soon as they are finalized.

Protocols will be developed in the next four days.