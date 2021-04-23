Home

Containment zones in Rakiraki

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 5:15 pm
Naiserelagi Village, Nanukuloa Village and Dokonavatu established as containment zones.

The Fiji Police Force has established Naiserelagi Village, Nanukuloa Village and Dokonavatu as containment zones.

This comes as the Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr. James Fong, announced that of the two new COVID-19 cases one is 53-year-old caretaker of the Ra Provincial Office.

Dr Fong says this case is of some concern and it will require additional investigation into his contacts to determine if he is linked to other active cases.

Article continues after advertisement

“He showed symptoms of COVID and in his case these were body aches. Where he visited Nanukuloa Health Centre on the 24th of April, he has been moved securely to the isolation unit at the Lautoka Hospital as per our standard operating procedure.”

Dr Fong says all of his family members have been quarantined at the Ra Special School with Police Officers providing security at the facility.

50 primary and secondary contacts were identified and screened for symptoms, all households in Nanukuloa Village Naiserelagi Village and Dokonavatu Settlement have been informed to stay home until further notice.

“There are others out there who may have been in contact with this individual. We need all Fijians living in the Rakiraki area to be alert of any potential COVID-19 symptoms and if they are feeling unwell, follow this man’s example. Either visit your nearest screening clinic or dial 158 for the Ministry of Health officials to come and check on you.”

Dr. Fong stresses that there are also screening clinics at Rakiraki Hospital Divisional tent, Nasau Health Centre, Namarai Health Centre, Nanukuloa Health Centre and in Rakiraki Town there is a screening tent opposite the Police Station.

