Contact tracing for Raiwaqa case continues

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 8, 2021 6:10 pm
The Raiwaqa Health Centre

The Ministry of Health has identified 15 contacts of the nurse who tested positive at the Raiwaqa Health Centre through the careFIJI app.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong is calling on those that attended the Maternal and Child Health Clinic at Raiwaqa Health Centre from Wednesday, April 21st to Friday, April 23rd to remain at home and contact 158.

Dr Fong says the same applies to those that visited the Health Centre on Thursday, April 29th to Friday, April 30th, and Monday, May 3rd to Wednesday, May 5th.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know that the rest of the staff in the health centre have tested negative so far, and the nurse was wearing a mask while at work, however, we need anyone who attended the MCH clinic on those days to please call us.”

Dr Fong says there may be a need to cordon off certain neighbourhoods and communities as screening zones.

He adds that so far, their testing has not pushed any specific areas past the risk threshold to trigger a lockdown.

