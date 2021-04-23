careFiji app important for contact tracing: Dr Fong

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says it is very important for everyone to have the careFiji app installed as it helps save lives.

He has again stressed the app does not need data and doesn’t chew up too much battery life.

“So if you do not yet have the app installed, do it right now and make sure it is running every time you leave the home. It will not use data, it will not chew your battery. It will save lives.”

Dr Fong also said that the effectiveness of the app and contact tracing function depend on how many other people have it running on their phones.