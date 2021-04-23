Capital city enforces strict measures

All Fijians are now required to wear face masks when travelling into Suva City.

Suva Special Administrators Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua says this will be required of people entering the municipal market, supermarkets and businesses in and around the Capital City.

Tikoduadua says the decision to enforce COVID-19 safety measures was made following a meeting between SCC, the Fiji Police, the Suva Retailers Association, the Fiji Bus Operators Association, and the Ministry of Health.

He says the SCC has now implemented restrictions within the Suva Market.

“We have 15 actual exits in the market, so we have used eight for coming in and seven for exiting. The other thing we have done is it is mandatory now or compulsory that all market vendors have to wear masks all the time.”

Tikoduadua adds people will be required to show the CareFiji app on their smartphones before entering businesses and those who can’t will have to register contact details and addresses.

Market vendors were seen adhering to the safety measures today, wearing face masks while serving customers.