COVID-19

Australians stranded in Fiji as the airport shuts

ABC Radio Australia
March 26, 2020 12:34 pm
Fiji closed its international airport in response to COVID-19.

Australians media are reporting that its citizens waiting to board a scheduled flight to Brisbane from Nadi International Airport were turned away at the terminal.

ABC Radio Australia has posted a video on its Facebook page showing Australian passengers waiting at the terminal. ABC claims the passengers were not allowed to board the plan due to the closure of the Nadi International Airport.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama yesterday announced that Fiji is closing its international airport in response to COVID-19.

Passengers waiting to check in for a Virgin Airways flight were told they needed to return to their homes or hotels.

