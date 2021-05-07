Australia provides more vaccines

10,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will arrive from Australia this week.

Australian Minister for the Pacific, Zed Seselja has tweeted that he spoke with his Fijian counterpart Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete and Australia will be providing further support under the Vuvale partnership as Fiji faces new COVID-19 challenges.

Seselja earlier confirmed they’ve committed around $16m in the fight against COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

The funding is a mix of direct financial support to procure the vaccines and where possible sharing surplus Australian doses as well.

The Minister says they are also ready to accommodate any specific requests that will be made by the Fijian government under the Vuvale partnership.

Australia has also provide $82m to the government to deal with the economic and budgetary challenges posed by the second wave of the deadly Coronavirus.