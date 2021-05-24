Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji

The Health Ministry has today received the last batch of the one million vaccine doses pledged by Australia.

High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes says they have been able to surpass their initial commitment for the AstraZeneca jabs.

“And we’re here today to announce that we’ve delivered almost 1.1 million vaccines in the six months. But it doesn’t end here as our support for Fiji will continue”

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says the donation enabled Fiji to vaccinate more than 50 percent of the target population against COVID-19.

“And you have done it within these six months and you’ve helped us in total now to vaccinate 500,000 people”

Australia has also assisted with other forms of aid including medical equipment, essential supplies and protective gear for frontliners.