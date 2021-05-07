Assistance application for Nadi and Lautoka closes today

The application for the $90 assistance for those in the Nadi and Lautoka containment zones will be closed at 5pm today.

The Government is calling on those who have not received any other form of assistance from the Fiji National Provident Fund to send their details via text to the number 161.

Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Economy, Shiri Gounder, had earlier clarified that those seeking this assistance must provide all required information.

This includes the full name of the applicant, the applicant’s FNPF number if any, Tax Identification Number, the occupation of the applicant, the home address and the number of people in the household.