COVID-19

Applications for Phase 3 to be submitted through employer portal

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 2, 2020 8:21 am

Applications for Phase 3 of the COVID-19 Relief Package should be submitted through the employer portal as members are still working.

Fiji National Provident Fund Chief Executive Jaoji Koroi says this phase applies to those working on reduced hours and wage rates.

Koroi adds the employers’ role is crucial as they will need to verify reductions.

He adds payment options will either be through a bank account or M-PAiSA.

If the member applied in Phase 1 or 2, then the bank account they had nominated will be the default bank account option for this application. If that same account is now closed or invalid then the member must opt for M-PAiSA on the application form. However, if the member is applying for the first time they will need to provide their valid bank account details on the form. Because the member is presumably working these details should be with the employer. The member must read the form properly when filling the form.

Applications for phase 3 can be made from August 10th and the first payment will be processed on the 25th.

Members in the reduced hours and wage rates categories are eligible for government top-up if the member’s general account balance is insufficient.

53,000 Fijians are expected to be assisted in Phase 3.

 

