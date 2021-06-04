Home

Another COVID patient at CWM dies from unrelated condition

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 7, 2021 10:01 pm

A patient at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital who tested positive for COVID-19 while admitted, died yesterday.

The Health Ministry has clarified that the death is not COVID-related and was due to serious medical illness.

This is the second COVID-19 patient to have died from non-COVID-related causes.

The death of the first patient, a 38-year-old woman was confirmed over the weekend.

She was already ill due to other serious medical conditions for which she had been admitted to the hospital.

