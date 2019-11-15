Home

COVID-19

Another COVID-19 case confirmed in quarantine

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 20, 2020 2:40 pm
A 50-year-old woman in quarantine has tested positive for COVID-19.

A 50-year-old woman in quarantine has tested positive for COVID-19.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong confirms this is the ninth border quarantine case.

She was repatriated from India and arrived in Fiji on July 1st along with the other cases confirmed earlier.

The patient is the wife of an individual who had earlier tested positive, and both had been moved to isolation at the Lautoka Hospital.

The woman had tested negative in the first round of testing for all passengers, but tested positive in the second round of testing.

Dr Fong says she is currently asymptomatic.

All other passengers have tested negative for COVID-19 during the second round meaning their status has not changed after three tests.

These Fijians were cleared and released at the end of the 14-day quarantine period.

As an added precaution the frontline staff at the border quarantine facilities holding these passengers were also tested and have tested negative.

 

 

