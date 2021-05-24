All is not lost, take COVID-19 measures seriously: WHO

All is not lost in Fiji’s fight against the second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite record-high numbers of COVID-19 infections daily, the World Health Organization says there is still some chance of success and recovery.

WHO Representative to the South Pacific, Doctor Akeem Ali says even though Fiji is in an unfortunate position, we continue to receive assistance and implement strict measures.

He adds they have been working hand in hand with our Health Ministry to help contain the spread of the virus.

“In terms of how we test the right group of people, how do we ensure the communication with the public is in the right direction with the clearest messages, how do we ensure that we protect health care workers at the frontline, how do we do contact tracing appropriately, case isolation and making sure we working within the resources we’ve got.”

Dr Ali reiterated the need to follow all COVID-19 measures in place.

“We’re Seeing the dark consequences of COVID-19. We don’t want to be here but since we’re here – all is not lost if we continue to take all the measures that have been advised.”

The World Health Organization adds Fiji is on track with its vaccination campaign and assistance provided from other countries will help boost our COVID-19 response efforts.