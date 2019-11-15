Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
All five COVID-19 patients recovering well: Minister|Nadi quarantine for 21 Fijians arriving from Australia|Concessions for Nadi Airport tenants|Visa extension for Fijian workers overseas amid COVID-19|Fiji’s COVID-19 cases remain five|Businesses discuss movement in light of curfew|Northern community takes measure against COVID-19|Labasa businesses feel the effects of COVID-19|No hidden agenda in COVID-19 Response Budget|NFP Leader says Response Budget disappointing|Woman to be questioned for alleged disobedience of lawful order|Incentives will assist businesses says Trade Minister|32 Fever Clinics operational across the country|COVID-19 Response Budget passed|Supermarket wants 200 staff from tourism sector|FNPF to roll out assistance from next week|Nationwide curfew in effect from Monday|Health Minister takes a swipe at Opposition|Australian PM throws support behind Pacific’s COVID-19 fight|Police officer bailed after breaching lockdown restrictions|Bainimarama urges parliamentarians to put Fijians first|COVID-19 response budget not related to pandemic says Rabuka|Health Minister welcomes increase in budget|All passenger travels to outer islands to cease|Fiji Airways Narita recovery flights rescheduled|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

All five COVID-19 patients recovering well: Minister

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 29, 2020 10:04 am
New Ventilators and ICU beds bought and brought in by the Fijian Government for COVID19. [Source: Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete]

The five confirmed COVID-19 patients in the country are recovering well says Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

He says they remain in isolation and under the care of health officials.

The Minister also highlighted that the relatives of these five patients who came in direct contact with them, started showing symptoms of COVID-19 in isolations and were also tested but the results were negative.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Dr Waqainibete says he cannot confirm at this stage when these patients will be released from the respective hospitals.

The Ministry of Health has to date conducted over 300 COVID-19 tests at its laboratory in Mataika House in Tamavua.

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.