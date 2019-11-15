All five COVID-19 patients recovering well: Minister

The five confirmed COVID-19 patients in the country are recovering well says Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete.

He says they remain in isolation and under the care of health officials.

The Minister also highlighted that the relatives of these five patients who came in direct contact with them, started showing symptoms of COVID-19 in isolations and were also tested but the results were negative.

However, Dr Waqainibete says he cannot confirm at this stage when these patients will be released from the respective hospitals.

The Ministry of Health has to date conducted over 300 COVID-19 tests at its laboratory in Mataika House in Tamavua.

