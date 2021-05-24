Agriculture gets multi-million dollar EU boost

The European Union has released $12.3 million to Fiji to help fight the second wave of COVID-19 by supporting sustainable rural livelihoods.

The grant, transferred directly to the government comes with technical assistance to implement Fiji’s agriculture sector strategy.

EU Ambassador to Fiji, Sujiro Seam says the funds will be financial relief in a difficult fiscal environment, enhancing rural livelihood, generating income and employment opportunities.

It will also support diversification and competitiveness, contribute to food and nutrition security and improve services and infrastructure.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says farmers are increasingly meeting more domestic demand for produce and building the Fijian brand of quality in overseas markets.

He adds local producers are also creating sustainable livelihoods and sources of income in a growing sector.

The budget support to sustainable rural livelihood is worth about $50 million between 2020 and 2022.