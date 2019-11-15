9th COVID-19 patient recounts ordeal

Fiji’s 9th COVID-19 patient Muhammed Saheed believes it was the prayers of the nation that healed him and his wife.

The couple have tested negative for the virus for the third time now and are back home after being discharged from the Labasa Hospital.

Speaking to FBC News, Saheed says he had gone for a religious gathering in India last month to learn how to preach and conduct prayers, and didn’t know he was carrying the Coronavirus back into Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking from his home in Soasoa, Saheed says it wasn’t until he had reached Labasa that he felt ill and took himself straight to the hospital.

The 57-year-old says the days that followed were not easy, having to go through strict health checks and measures, and being in isolation.

He adds what was even more stressful were countless posts and comments on social media publicly ridiculing him, his family and his religion.

Saheed says he will not dwell on the negativity as he has moved on.

He has attributed their recovery to the prayers uttered in silence, in homes, in places of worship and even in hospitals saying it is God’s will that they are alive.

Saheed also praised the doctors and nurses at the Labasa Hospital for their hard work and sacrifice throughout the isolation period.

For now, the couple are relieved to be back home and have been welcomed with open arms by close neighbours.

While they will be in quarantine for another two weeks, it’s back to household chores and continuing life as normal.























