95 street dwellers identified in Suva

The Psychiatric Survivors Association has noted a significant increase in the number of Fijians who are living on the streets of Suva, particularly during this lockdown period.

Association Manager Sera Osbourne says following their first scoping two weeks ago, they registered 25 Fijians on the streets.

However, the number increased rapidly to 92 four days later and Osbourne says these are people who live with disabilities, the elderly, and those who’ve been neglected at home.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds her team has learned from their COVID-19 response effort last year and they’ve strategized better during this lockdown period.

“This time we are better prepared. So when Lautoka went into lockdown mode, the team in the office had been working hard to provide support to those living in the communities within the lockdown areas.”

Osbourne also highlighted that Fijians on the streets are at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 due to their constant public interaction.

The Association has plans to assist the homeless, providing three meals a day and has called for support.