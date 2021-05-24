760 businesses receive approval to operate

The Ministry of Commerce and Trade has approved over 760 businesses to operate as Special Approved Business, Hairdressers Services and Retail Operations within COVID Safe protocols.

This has re-employed at least 10,000 Fijians.

The Ministry is currently in the process of recruiting additional ambassadors as a commitment to ensuring COVID Safe business operation in collaboration with the private sector.

The Ministry virtually met industry representatives from over 40 private sector businesses to strengthen safe business continuity.

Led by the Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport, Faiyaz Koya discussion closely considered protocols for COVID Safe Business Operations, vaccination uptake and the Penalties and Infringement Notices for non-adherence.

Koya says the collective aim is to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Fijian economy and Fijians, generally.

