Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
High death rate continues with 468 new infections|73% target population receive first dose|MoH changes COVID response|Bua holds chiefly burial under COVID-19 protocols|Market vendors directed to get jab or stay out|Support frontliners: PM|27 infringement notices issued in 24 hours|Drive through swabbing in Navua commences|Cuvu Health Centre closed temporarily|Woman, 102 amongst the dead as 918 new infections announced|Ministry won’t test symptomatic people as Fijians told to stay at home|Over 700k screened by mobile teams|Airport drive-through vaccination team hoping to administer 5,000 doses|Monitoring heightened in Navua as COVID cases surpass 50|Navua Hospital closes its SOPD clinic services|Police receive PPE from KOICA|Pregnant ladies happy to get Moderna vaccination|Failure to wear masks in public continues|Health Ministry continues to urge pregnant women to get vaccinated|RFMF catering for CWMH continues|Two pregnant women die from COVID|Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases|60 Fijians in critical conditions|Good feedback from outer islands|Ministry to focus on targeted testing|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

73% target population receive first dose

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 23, 2021 8:54 pm
[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]

As of yesterday 428,524 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health says 90,531 have received their second doses.

This means that 73% of the target population have received at least one dose and 15.4% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says a total of 6,252 individuals were screened and 1,979 swabbed at their stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours.

This brings their cumulative total to 349,222 individuals screened and 63,950 swabbed to date.

Doctor Fong says their mobile screening teams screened a total of 4,015 individuals and swabbed 875 in the last 24 hours.

He adds this brings their cumulative total to 734,716 individuals screened and 64,812 swabbed by our mobile teams to date.

A total of 243,743 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April, with 286,604 tested since testing began in March last year.

3747 tests have been reported for July 21st.

The national seven-day daily test average is 3742 tests per day or 4.2 tests per 1,000 population.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 28.8 %.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.