73% target population receive first dose

As of yesterday 428,524 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health says 90,531 have received their second doses.

This means that 73% of the target population have received at least one dose and 15.4% are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says a total of 6,252 individuals were screened and 1,979 swabbed at their stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours.

This brings their cumulative total to 349,222 individuals screened and 63,950 swabbed to date.

Doctor Fong says their mobile screening teams screened a total of 4,015 individuals and swabbed 875 in the last 24 hours.

He adds this brings their cumulative total to 734,716 individuals screened and 64,812 swabbed by our mobile teams to date.

A total of 243,743 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April, with 286,604 tested since testing began in March last year.

3747 tests have been reported for July 21st.

The national seven-day daily test average is 3742 tests per day or 4.2 tests per 1,000 population.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 28.8 %.

