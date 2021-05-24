Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Two pregnant women die from COVID|60 Fijians in critical conditions|Fiji crosses 20,000 mark in COVID cases|Ministry to focus on targeted testing|70% adult population receive first dose of vaccine|Woman who uploaded video broke the law: Dr Fong|WHO says challenging times ahead|RFMF maintains frontline services despite increasing cases|COVID positive patient shares experience|Fijians urged to maintain resilience|Mavua Villagers on high alert|Tanoa Hotel provides meal to frontliners|Ending the COVID-19 outbreak requires commitment|Number of elderly dying from COVID-19 worries authorities|Fijians with COVID-19 symptoms to visit designated facilities|Fiji privileged to secure vaccine for pregnant women: Raj|COVID-19 vaccination continues in Taveuni|Families in isolation receive food assistance|Over 1,000 new cases and 12 deaths|Seven-day daily test positivity stands at 26%|Ministry yet to comment on new CWM hospital video|Minister acknowledges parental support|USP prioritizes the safety of students and staff|Outrigger Resort steps up to assist families in isolation|Increasing COVID cases and death a concern|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

60 Fijians in critical conditions

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 22, 2021 5:47 am

About 60 COVID-19 positive people are in critical condition at the six hospital isolation facilities in the Central Division.

This was revealed by Chief Medical Advisor Doctor Jemesa Tudravu.

He says after 96 days of the current COVID-19 outbreak, 279 individuals are in the six facilities and 22% are in either severe or critical stage.

Article continues after advertisement

66 of them require oxygen and two are on ventilators.

Dr Tudravu says there are currently 446 people being cared for in 14 community isolation facilities in the Central Division.

There are now 583 individuals in nine isolation facilities in the Western Division and four are in a single facility in the North.

Dr Tudravu says they continue to undertake screening and contact tracing activities.

‘In the last 24 hours the majority of mobile screening was done in the Western Division where they screened a total of 3659 individuals and swabbed 511 individuals. Our stationary clinics continue to operate and in the last 24 hours a total of 6049 individuals were screened and 1770 were swabbed giving a cumulative total of 336,685 individuals screened and more than 30,000 swabbed’.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they will continue to target lockdowns in extremely high-risk areas and they’re are urging Fijians to stay home unless they have an essential reason to leave.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.