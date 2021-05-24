60 Fijians in critical conditions

About 60 COVID-19 positive people are in critical condition at the six hospital isolation facilities in the Central Division.

This was revealed by Chief Medical Advisor Doctor Jemesa Tudravu.

He says after 96 days of the current COVID-19 outbreak, 279 individuals are in the six facilities and 22% are in either severe or critical stage.

66 of them require oxygen and two are on ventilators.

Dr Tudravu says there are currently 446 people being cared for in 14 community isolation facilities in the Central Division.

There are now 583 individuals in nine isolation facilities in the Western Division and four are in a single facility in the North.

Dr Tudravu says they continue to undertake screening and contact tracing activities.

‘In the last 24 hours the majority of mobile screening was done in the Western Division where they screened a total of 3659 individuals and swabbed 511 individuals. Our stationary clinics continue to operate and in the last 24 hours a total of 6049 individuals were screened and 1770 were swabbed giving a cumulative total of 336,685 individuals screened and more than 30,000 swabbed’.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says they will continue to target lockdowns in extremely high-risk areas and they’re are urging Fijians to stay home unless they have an essential reason to leave.