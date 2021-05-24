57 new COVID-19 cases in Kadavu, West records seven deaths 

There are seven new COVID-19 deaths to report over four days from 27th to 30th August.

These are all from the Western Division.

There have been 505 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8 am yesterday.

57 of these cases are from Kadavu. There are now 232 active cases of COVID-19 on the island.

343 cases are from the Western Division and 105 cases are from the Central Division.

Of the COVID deaths reported, a 55-year-old woman from Nadi died after being presented to the Nadi Hospital in severe respiratory distress.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says although the woman was fully vaccinated she had underlying medical conditions.

A 76-year-old woman from Ba and a 74-year-woman from Rakiraki died at home.

The fourth COVID death is a 72-year-old man from Rakiraki who died at the Rakiraki Hospital in severe respiratory distress.

Another is an 83-year-old woman from Rakiraki as well.

The sixth is a 53-year-old man from Nadi.

The seventh is a 56-year-old woman from Tavua.

She died after seven days of being admitted to the Lautoka Hospital.

There have been 810 new recoveries to report since the last update, which means there are now 19,151 active cases.