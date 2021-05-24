53% of the target population receive first dose

A total of 309,293 adults have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 49,876 have received their second dose.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this means 53% of the target population have received at least one dose and 8.5% have been fully vaccinated.

Doctor Fong adds that in the 24 hours – they have administered 5,243 first doses and 1,141-second doses of the vaccine.

Fijians can check the Health Ministry’s vaccine dashboard to find real-time data on first-dose and second-dose numbers at the national, divisional and sub-divisional levels.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard