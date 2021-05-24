Home

51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
October 26, 2021 5:10 am

The Ministry of Health recorded a total of 51 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says of these, 22 new cases were recorded on 23rd, 15 on 24th, and 14 in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.

There have been 51,958 cases recorded since April this year with 71% of the cases from the Central Division, 27% from the West and two percent of the cases from the Eastern and Northern Division.

The Ministry also recorded one death of a COVID-19 positive patient.

However, this death has been classified as a non-COVID-19 death by the doctors, as patients died of serious pre-existing medical conditions.

A total of 560 COVID-19 positive patients have died from serious medical conditions and these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

There have been 673 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 671 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April.

 

