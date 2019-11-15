$50m financing agreement to sustain rural livelihoods

A $50 million agreement between the Ministry of Economy and European Union will help sustain rural livelihood programs over the next three years.

EU Ambassador for the Pacific Sujiro Seam says the budget support focuses on critical sectors.

Seam says the COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to go back to farming to literally put food on the table and it is important that their budget support focus on these families.

Article continues after advertisement

“This money will support the efforts undertaken by the Government of Fiji to reform the agricultural sector and implement the new strategy. The new strategy which will aim at creating value , creating job opportunities, diversifying, coping with the challenges of climate change as well”.

He also applauded the efforts of the Government in their fight against COVID-19 pandemic.



[Source: EU Pacific]

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has acknowledged the support of the EU.