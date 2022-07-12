50 plus individuals urged to stay updated with vaccine

People above the age of 50 are urged to stay updated with their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says it is important that people in this group with underlying medical conditions be vaccinated and get their first and second booster doses when due.

He says that elderly people and people with underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of severe COVID-19 disease.

Dr Fong urged people in this group with COVID-19 symptoms to come forward to be tested, put onto a monitored care pathway by a medical provider and immediately brought to the hospital if severe symptoms are present.

In the latest COVID-19 update from the Health Ministry, three COVID-19 deaths and 289 new cases were recorded.

The Permanent Secretary says of the 289 new cases, 126 cases were recorded in the Central Division, 118 in the Western

Division, 41 cases in the Northern Division and 4 cases in the Eastern Division.