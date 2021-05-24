Home

40 new cases, four more deaths

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 8, 2021 10:40 pm

The Ministry of Health says there have been 252 new recoveries, which means that there are now 2,676 active cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there have been 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am today.

There are also four COVID-19 deaths to report for the period 28th June to 12th July.

He says one death is being reported from June and two deaths from July due to a delay in the issuance of the official death certificates.

There have been three more deaths of positive patients however, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by the doctors.

The Permanent Secretary says there are currently 57 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital. 30 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital and 27 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

He says three patients are considered to be in severe condition, and three are in critical condition.

