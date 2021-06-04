Double digits continue for COVID-19 infections

The Ministry of Health has announced 35 cases of COVID-19 today.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, who is in quarantine, says this is the latest from the record-breaking surge over the last several days.

Five cases are linked to the incident management team, 18 are from the CWM cluster, one from navy, one from Nawaka, Nadi, and one case is linked to the Caubati cluster.

Nine cases are currently under investigation.

Cases under investigation include two from Lami, two from Valelevu, two in Koronivia, Nausori and one case from Toorak, Suva.



[Source: Fiji Police]

Dr Fong says the double-digit daily case numbers are unsettling news for many and they should be as this is a highly transmissible and deadly disease.

“There has never been a higher level of risk in Lami-Nausori Containment Area than today. Everyone needs to know it, and everyone must act accordingly through the good health practices we have advocated from day one of this outbreak.”

He has warned Fijians that this is the time when they should start taking the warnings seriously.

The Permanent Secretary has urged Fijians to stay home as much as possible.



He adds if you do leave, wear a mask and make sure the careFIJI app is installed on your phone and Bluetooth is switched on.

Two-meter distance needs to be maintained and Fijians need to wash their hands.

He says people should not share cigarettes or takis.