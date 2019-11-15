27 COVID-19 tests return negative

The 27 tests conducted last night for the deadly COVID-19 virus have all returned negative

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been briefed on the outcome of the latest round of testing.

This means Fiji’s total number of cases remains at 18, with eight of those having fully recovered.

PM Bainimarama is reminding Fijians to continue taking precautionary measures and adhere to measures in place to counter coronavirus.

He says people need to work together with health officials to ensure that Fiji continues to win the fight against COVID-19.

The last confirmed case of COVID-19 was on Monday.

