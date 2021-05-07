Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Police to shut down non-compliant supermarkets | 20,000 requests for food rations|30 people arrested for breach of COVID-19 restrictions|COVID-19 amplifies LGBTIQ person’s vulnerability|Four more test positive|Makoi a priority for Police|Police close down construction site|Essential businesses may qualify for movement pass|Fijians receive food rations|FCCC warns supermarkets against unethical selling practices|Senior police officers visit checkpoints|Supermarkets warned to stop conditional selling|Nawamagi Village takes proactive measures|PM commends villages as Suva and Nausori told to follow rules|Ration packs requests coming in|Food ration helpline activated|86 arrests in 24 hours|Police to come down hard on Fijians for COVID breach|Cargo shipment under strict protocols|Two test positive as CDC resumes testing|Food ration helpline to open after midday|Church leaders urged to lead by example|Manager arrested for operating non-essential business|Ministry hopes to clear sizeable backlog of swab samples|Australia commits to providing one million vaccine|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

 20,000 requests for food rations

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
May 17, 2021 12:51 pm

Close to 20,000 requests have been received so far through the *161# food ration helpline.

Ministry for Economy, Coordinator Kamal Gounder told FBC News that 5,000 rations were mobilized yesterday but they’re now looking into the amount that was distributed.

As of 7am today, trucks were again fully loaded and deployed to various zones.

Article continues after advertisement

“Today we are looking at around close to five thousand ration packs that have gone out. This includes the leftovers from yesterday also. Because the teams were not able to distribute the full list of rations yesterday because they had to finish off at 10.30 pm. So where they left off yesterday they will continue and take over the next batch of requests that have come in.”

Gounder says analyzing the data received was a challenge as more than one family member from the same household was applying for rations.

“People from the same household, it’s more than one people texting and applying to *161#. So the team had to delete all those repetitions before the teams were mobilized on the ground.”

Given that this is a demand-driven initiative, the ministry says it has mobilized more resources from today.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.