Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

COVID-19

162 Fijian soldiers set to be released from quarantine

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 11, 2020 1:06 pm
Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong [left] and Military Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto [Source: RFMF]

162 Fijian soldiers who returned from peacekeeping duties in Sinai, Egypt two weeks ago will be released from quarantine today.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong confirms their 14-day quarantine period has ended.

Dr Fong says the test results for all 162 have come back negative for COVID-19 and they will be returning to their families.

Article continues after advertisement

“They all negative and I think they having their own release ceremony at the moment.”

The soldiers arrived on 27th June after serving in Sinai for over a year.

Military Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto had earlier said that the troops had to undergo quarantine after some civilians in their camp in Sinai tested positive for COVID-19.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.