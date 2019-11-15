162 Fijian soldiers set to be released from quarantine

162 Fijian soldiers who returned from peacekeeping duties in Sinai, Egypt two weeks ago will be released from quarantine today.

Acting Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong confirms their 14-day quarantine period has ended.

Dr Fong says the test results for all 162 have come back negative for COVID-19 and they will be returning to their families.

“They all negative and I think they having their own release ceremony at the moment.”

The soldiers arrived on 27th June after serving in Sinai for over a year.

Military Commander Rear Admiral Viliame Naupoto had earlier said that the troops had to undergo quarantine after some civilians in their camp in Sinai tested positive for COVID-19.