160 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 7, 2021 8:54 pm

Fiji recorded 160 new COVID-19 infections and five new deaths in the 24-hour period that ended 8am today.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says of the 160 cases, four were reported on Naviti in Yasawa.

88 cases were recorded in the Western Division and 72 cases in the Central Division.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says all five COVID deaths were reported in the Central Division between 21st July to 6th August.

An 85-year-old unvaccinated woman from Suva died at her home.

A 58-year-old unvaccinated man died at his Nadera home due to COVID-19.

The third COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old woman from Makoi.

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old unvaccinated woman from Kinoya.

The fifth COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Nausori.

The Ministry also reported seven deaths of COVID-19 positive patients which have been classified as non-COVID deaths.

There are currently 180 COVID-19 patients admitted in hospitals.

Fiji’s full vaccination rate has now reached 52.6 percent and 96.9 percent have received their first dose.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

