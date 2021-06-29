15-year-old's death under investigation as Fiji records three more COVID deaths

A 15-year old’s death is currently being investigated to determine the cause of death.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says Fiji recorded three COVID-19 deaths in the 24 hour period ending at 8am today.

They were all not vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

The first COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man from Davuilevu.

He was admitted to the CWM Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms and he died three days after admission.

The second COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Suva.

He was referred to the CWM Hospital from the Samabula screening clinic.

He was noted to be in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened in the hospital and he died one day after admission.

The third COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman from Nabua.

She was referred to the CWM Hospital from the Samabula Health Center.

She presented in severe respiratory distress.

Her condition worsened in hospital and she died on the same day.

There have now been 51 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 49 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard