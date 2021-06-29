Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Another high as Fiji records 800 infections with three more fatalities|15-year-old's death under investigation as Fiji records three more COVID deaths|Fijians urged to get vaccinated as COVID cases continue to soar|Fiji to receive Morderna COVID-19 Vaccine|Lami residents support vaccination drive|Namaka taxi drivers eager to get second jab|Organization provides ante-natal services|No jab, no job says PM|Deaths continue to increase|COVID case numbers remain above 700|Daily COVID case numbers to increase further|Lockdown will not kill the virus: Bainimarama|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Fines announced for individuals and businesses who don't adhere|Those cheating the system to be prosecuted|PM rubbishes vaccine misinformation|More COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines arrive from Australia|Health Ministry occupies more facilities for isolation|Tanoa Skylodge now a quarantine facility|Navua businesses remain open despite challenges|Navua NGO reaches out to people in isolation|More Fijians need to be vaccinated|Southern Division tops arrests for not wearing mask|Vaccination drive-through’s to open until 5.30pm|Fiji hits another new high as three more die from COVID-19|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

15-year-old's death under investigation as Fiji records three more COVID deaths

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 9, 2021 8:53 pm

A 15-year old’s death is currently being investigated to determine the cause of death.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says Fiji recorded three COVID-19 deaths in the 24 hour period ending at 8am today.

They were all not vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

The first COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man from Davuilevu.

He was admitted to the CWM Hospital with COVID-19 symptoms and he died three days after admission.

The second COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Suva.

He was referred to the CWM Hospital from the Samabula screening clinic.

He was noted to be in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened in the hospital and he died one day after admission.

The third COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman from Nabua.

She was referred to the CWM Hospital from the Samabula Health Center.

She presented in severe respiratory distress.

Her condition worsened in hospital and she died on the same day.

There have now been 51 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 49 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.