15-year-old is Fiji's youngest COVID death

Fiji has recorded three more COVID-19 deaths.

The first COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old woman from Vatuwaqa who died at home.

Her family reported that she had been feeling unwell for one week.

The second COVID-19 death is a 87-year-old woman from Nasinu.

She presented to the FEMAT field hospital in severe respiratory distress.

Her condition worsened at the FEMAT field hospital and she died two days after admission.

Her family reported that she was feeling unwell with cough and fever prior to her presentation.

The third death was the 15-year-old.

There have been five more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients. However, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by doctors.

Doctors have determined that their deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not COVID-19.

There have now been 58 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 56 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says Fiji have also recorded 26 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

