$2m paid out under COVID-19 assistance

Around two million dollars has been paid out to over 21,000 families in the Lautoka and Nadi containment areas under the government COVID-19 assistance.

This comes as those in Lami, Suva, Nasinu and Nausori can start their application from Sunday morning.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum was today told that the Fijian Government has topped up 21,657 MPAiSA and MyCash accounts with the $90 cash assistance.

The Acting Permanent Secretary for Economy, Shiri Gounder, says a total of 27,313 applications have been assessed so far from the Nadi Lautoka containment area since applications opened on Thursday.



5,656 applications did not qualify as they were already getting unemployment assistance already being provided by Government in partnership with FNPF.

The applications for the Nadi and Lautoka areas has now closed and the remaining applications received this afternoon will be paid out after the verification process.

From 9am, those between Lami to Nausori can dial *161# to apply for the $90 assistance.

Applicants will have to provide the following details.

Full name of the applicant;

Applicants FNPF number, if any;

Applicants Tax Identification Number, if any;

Home address;

Number of people in the household;

Confirm if any other household member has applied for this assistance.

For those that prefer payments in their bank accounts, the following additional details will be required:

The Account name;

Bank Account number;

Name of the Bank.



