COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North

Thirteen new COVID-19 quarantine cases have been recorded in the Northern Division.

According to the Ministry of Health, these individuals are part of the repatriation program for the North.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says there is ongoing surveillance conducted for all repatriates.

Vaccination coverage for the North is more than 90 percent for the first dose and more than 75 percent for the second dose.

The Ministry is currently reconciling this data with repatriating Northerners who received vaccines on Viti Levu.

However, Dr Fong says they remain on track to go beyond 80 percent before the 11th of November.

The second dose vaccination coverage for the Bua sub-division remains a concern based on the MOH vaccination coverage data.