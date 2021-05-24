13.4 % of the target population fully vaccinated

Ministry of health’s stationary clinics in the last 24 hours has screened 1,246 individuals and 611 were swabbed .

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this brings the cumulative total to 323,960 individuals screened and 56,019 swabbed to date.

Doctor Fong says the mobile screening teams screened a total of 2,536 individuals and swabbed 273 in the last 24 hours.

This brings our cumulative total to 719,501 individuals screened and 62,029 swabbed by the mobile teams to date.

He say as at 17th July 393,095 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 78,624 have received their second doses.

This means that 67% of the target population have received at least one dose and 13.4 % are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

