Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
13.4 % of the target population fully vaccinated|COVID positive mother shares her experience|Vaccination only way out of the current crisis: FHTA |Economic Recovery Grants to support economic resilience|46 health infringement notices issued|40 people screened in Pacific Harbour|Drive-through screening clinic for Pac Harbour residents|Validation stamp issue causes long haul|13 more confirmed dead from COVID-19|MoH continues testing and swabbing|More individuals get vaccinated|Northern repatriation resumes|Second dose interval period brought forward|Moderna vaccines to be administered from Wednesday|Vanua handling COVID-19 cases in Lomaiviti|37 fined for Public Health Infringement|Five COVID-19 cases on Lomaiviti|Over 1,100 COVID-19 cases recorded|Screening swabbing continues to increase|Vaccination target on track|Police issue 20 public health infringement notices|Government develops vaccine passports|Moderna vaccines to be rolled out from Monday|Fiji hits another high with cases and six deaths|$25 million dedicated for COVID-19 response|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

13.4 % of the target population fully vaccinated

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 19, 2021 9:17 pm

Ministry of health’s stationary clinics in the last 24 hours has screened 1,246 individuals and 611 were swabbed .

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says this brings the cumulative total to 323,960 individuals screened and 56,019 swabbed to date.

Doctor Fong says the mobile screening teams screened a total of 2,536 individuals and swabbed 273 in the last 24 hours.

Article continues after advertisement

This brings our cumulative total to 719,501 individuals screened and 62,029 swabbed by the mobile teams to date.

He say as at 17th July 393,095 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 78,624 have received their second doses.

This means that 67% of the target population have received at least one dose and 13.4 % are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.