12 new Covid infections recorded

The Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 12 new cases of Covid-19.

Four new cases were recorded on Saturday, eight new cases on Sunday and no new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday morning.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there have been 52,436 cases recorded in total, with 71% of the cases from the Central Division, 28% of the cases from the Western Division, and 1% of the cases from the Eastern and Northern Division.

There is no COVID-19 death to report.

There has been a total of 696 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 694 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The Health Ministry has recorded 604 COVID-19 positive patients who died from serious medical conditions they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

The MOH continues to monitor the outbreak using indicators such as daily case numbers, hospitalizations, test positivity, and deaths.

Doctor Fong says with the commencement of vaccination for 12-14-year-olds, they expect their coverage to contribute to reducing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death.

He says with borders opening tomorrow, they anticipate their testing numbers to increase from international repatriates and travelers including Fijians visiting families and friends.

He adds Fiji’s border health measures and surveillance will need to be strengthened and maintained.