11-month-old succumbs to COVID-19

The Ministry of health in its daily COVID-19 update has confirmed that an 11-month-old baby has passed away due to COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says severe disease and deaths due to COVID-19 among infants are very rare.

However, Doctor Fong says the doctors overseeing the baby’s care confirm that he did die because of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

“We know that once there is a very high level of infections reached in the community these rare events do occur. It is an absolute tragedy when the most vulnerable in the community, our babies become a victim of this awful disease.”

He adds they are following the science and advice of the World Health Organization with regards to the vaccination of those below the age of 18.

The Permanent Secretary says among the deaths announced this week was a second nurse who was a front-liner.

“This is another frontliner colleague we knew and loved and our sympathies are extended to their families and to all families who have lost a loved one. She was not vaccinated. In line with government policy, she was on leave at the time she became infected. “

He adds to date nobody has died in Fiji from COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard