COVID-19: Thermal screening to start in three weeks

All international air passengers entering Fiji will be screened with handheld temperature scanners from Monday in an effort to prevent COVID-19 from entering Fiji.

Thermal screening will also be installed at our international airport in the next two to three weeks to help with the surveillance of all inbound passengers.

This was revealed in a press statement by the Permanent Secretary to the Office of the Prime Minister Yogesh Karan.

This follows the travel restriction placed on mainland China which has been in effect since the start of this month.

Yesterday Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama announced that Fiji’s borders will be closed to all foreign nationals who have been in mainland China, Italy and Iran, or in Cheongdo County and Daegu City in South Korea, within 14 days of their intended travel.

All cruise ships entering Fiji from tomorrow will be required to first berth at ports in Suva or Lautoka, where all passengers on board will undergo the necessary medical and travel history checks.

Karan says these extreme measures are aimed at mitigating the risk of an outbreak in Fiji.

He also confirms that there is no confirmed case of COVID 19 in Fiji to date.