Court

Woman fronts court for misusing Council funds

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 8, 2021 12:43 pm

A woman alleged for misusing the Namosi Provincial Council funds appeared in the Suva Magistrate Court this morning.

Linieta Naicovi is charged with two counts of obtaining financial advantage by deception and a count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

It’s alleged that in 2015 on two separate occasions, Naicovi forge a signature to obtain the sitting allowance of the Council amounting to $390 in total.

Article continues after advertisement

On the count of general dishonesty, it’s alleged she embezzled $1,500 of the money belonging to villagers of Wainilotulevu in the Namosi Province.

Naicovi told the court she will be representing herself in this case and has been served with the first phase of disclosures.

She was granted bail, told not to re-offend, and to sign at the Korovou Police Station fortnightly as she resides in Tailevu.

The case has been adjourned to January 10th, 2022 at the Navua Magistrate Court.

