Woman died of gagging, court hears

Anare Vuli Ciliceva

The cause of death of a woman who was allegedly murdered by her de-facto partner in Raiwaqa, Suva in September was revealed in court this morning.

A lawyer from the Director of Public Prosecutions told the court that the post-mortem examination results revealed that the woman died due to asphyxia from gagging.

Gagging is a form of asphyxia that results from forcing a gag, such as rolled-up cloth, paper, or any other material, deep into the mouth or oropharynx.

Article continues after advertisement

Anare Vuli Ciliceva, the man who is charged with the alleged murder, was also present in court this morning.

Today’s hearing was to check on a psychiatric evaluation for Ciliceva, which the court was told was not ready.

The ODPP lawyer informed the court that the doctor at St Giles Hospital is requesting additional time and specific details to comprehend the events leading up to the alleged murder.

The High Court Judge presiding over the case told the ODPP lawyer that it would not be releasing any disclosures as the risk of prejudice is high.

The judge then suggested that the lawyers from the ODPP and the defense lawyer visit St. Giles and discuss the matter with the doctor.

Meanwhile, the state lawyer informed the court that they had not received photographs from the police, and were still working on their report.

The court is closely collaborating with Interpol on additional investigations related to this case.

The judge highlighted that the plea will not be taken until all documents are furnished before the court.

The matter will be called again on February 10th next year to check on the remaining particulars and set a date for a plea.