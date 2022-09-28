Witness testify in alleged police brutality case

A witness in the trial against four suspended police officers yesterday informed the court that she saw a group of police officers punching and kicking Inoke Lacigare.

The police officers are standing trial for assaulting Naqia villager Inoke Lagicere in April 2020.

The prosecution witness said the officers forced Inoke to sit down, and they then started punching his face and kicking his hips.

She said the victim was her cousin, and from a distance, she could tell that the person being assaulted was Inoke.

Narogi is charged with one count of act with intent to cause grievous harm, assault causing actual bodily harm, and common assault.

Tukana is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault.

Korosaya and Nagata are each charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

The witness also stated that Inoke was helpless and could not react to what the officers were doing to him.

She said she could hear some villagers screaming at the officers to stop assaulting Inoke because he was a human being and not an animal.

The defense counsel in this case will cross-examine the prosecution witness today at the High Court in Suva.