Court

Three men jailed for aggravated burglary

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 25, 2022 5:57 am
The Suva High Court has sentenced three men for aggravated burglary, theft and serious assault. [File Image]

The Suva High Court has sentenced three men for aggravated burglary, theft and serious assault.

Aisake Senikaboa, Kilimo Vueti and Wame Niutamata committed the offences in August, 2020.

The three illegally entered a vacant house in Nausori and stole assorted items.

Niutamata on the next day resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer.

Kilimo has been sentenced to one-year and six-month imprisonment which has been suspended for five-years.

Senikaboa and Niutamata will have to serve one year and two months behind bars.

 

 

