Court

Taxi theft case heads to High Court

Peceli Naviticoko Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected]

February 10, 2025 4:25 pm

Sekove Asama in court today.

One of the three men who allegedly robbed a taxi driver in Labasa last month has been remanded in custody by the Magistrates Court.

Sekove Asama appeared before the Magistrate charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of theft.

It is alleged that Asama hired a blue hybrid taxi with registration LT 7072 from the Naodamu taxi base for Delailabasa on 29th January.

Article continues after advertisement


[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

However, along the way, the driver allegedly made a stop a few blocks from the base in Kutty Street, Naodamu, where two other individuals hopped into the taxi before they continued the journey to Delailabasa.

Asama and two other suspects allegedly stole a mobile phone, $600 cash, and a taxi with a total cost of $22,999 from Jason Sammy.

The driver was later abandoned at Baloca, Dreketi.

He and the other two suspects later continued the journey to Savusavu with the stolen taxi, where they allegedly fulfilled another robbery plan at Rajesh Kumar’s Sewaks Shop in Vatudamu, Savusavu, on January 30.

They allegedly stole assorted items such as a packet of cigarettes, recharge cards, and mobile phones, with a total cost amounting to $6,942.50.

The stolen taxi was then later abandoned on a hill in Tacilevu, Savusavu.

The case has now been transferred to the Labasa High Court and will be called again on February 18.

Mason disappointed with AG’s response

Pacific has the right to voice concerns

Taxi theft case heads to High Court

Man granted bail in alleged rape case

FICAC assesses 29 complaints

Night roadworks to begin on Khalsa Road

Phased overhaul for water services

Follow the money trail to disrupt criminal activities

NFP voices concerns over proposed Bill

Officer charged with drunk driving

Man arrested for allegedly stealing from elderly

Billionaire Trump says time's up for lowly US penny

Eagles are Super Bowl champs

Israeli delegation in Qatar for Gaza ceasefire talks

Trump says he will announce raft of new trade tariffs

Elon Musk says he is not interested in buying TikTok

Matai breaks Fiji high jump record

Carlos Alcaraz, Denis Shapovalov win titles

Lots of work for Brumbies says Larkam

Exposure needed for schools league competition

Ireland three wickets from test victory over Zimbabwe

Thomas Detry earns first PGA win at WM Phoenix Open

China's tit-for-tat tariffs on US take effect

Alleged robbery suspect charged

Fijians urged to focus on prevention

Bodies of migrants found in Libya mass grave

UK pledges $120K support for TRC

Seven charged with 11 sexual offences

Trump speaks with Putin about ending the Ukraine war

Trump says US may have less debt than thought

Israel troops withdraw from corridor that split Gaza

Rabuka thanks Fijian Diaspora in the US

Man arrested for alleged robbery

Trump expects Musk to find billions in Pentagon waste

Trump's government shakeup testing Supreme Court's role

Fiji committed to regional stability says PM

Source reduction campaign aims to lower dengue cases

Lot of expectations as it’s our fourth year says Tawake

UK eyes Fiji’s agriculture for trade growth

Returning teachers face setbacks

T20 Super League starts for Suva cricket

Churches support cancer awareness month

Better waste management for western division

Community steps up for HIV testing

More children to undergo heart surgeries

Rewa claims CvC title after 15 years

Canada seeks stronger EU trade ties in face of Trump tariffs

Drua are getting better every year: Lolesio

Urgent action needed to protect children

Holistic care enhances cancer treatment: Ravunawa

Call it the Dog Bowl

Government focuses on tourism expansion

Fiji to host PIPG conference

Christian Siriano takes his New York Fashion Week show attendees for a glamorous ride

FIFA warns Fiji FA about venue bookings

Trump signs order to cut funding for South Africa over land policy, ICJ case

PRF to co-lead strategic workshop

Accident involving bus in southern Mexico killed 41

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vows to further develop nuclear forces

Sony PlayStation Network outage enrages gamers around the world

Sam to depart as Fiji futsal and beach soccer coach

George Clooney admits to nerves ahead of Broadway debut

Offenders targeting vulnerable will face consequences: ACP Driu

Multiple raids lead to drug seizures and arrests

Three newbies for Fiji women’s cricket, Amoe returns

Ba beats Maori women at home

Hamas frees three hostages, Israel begins releasing Palestinians

Fiji strengthens trade ties with global markets

DPM Gavoka highlights Fiji’s tourism growth

New mom Belinda Bencic wins Abu Dhabi title

Combining rugby and culture

Faith leaders collaborate for national healing

Orban, Le Pen hail Trump at far-right 'Patriots' summit in Madrid

Mbappe rescues Real Madrid in 1-1 draw with Atletico

Brighton's Mitoma dumps Chelsea out of FA Cup

Trump’s aid freeze sparks mayhem around the world

Tikomailami thankful to Bai’s contributions

Ministry flags double payments

Nadroga women still in the hunt

Government warns against tax evasion

Hospital makes commitment to affordable health care

ICCR scholarships strengthen India-Fiji ties

France falls in England

Pavement works to begin at Suva bus stand

Newcastle survive Birmingham scare in FA Cup

Italy outsmart sloppy Wales as losing run goes on

Manchester City come from behind to avoid shock at Orient

Zelenskiy says 'Let's do a deal', offering Trump mineral partnership, seeking security

Taking down harmful websites priority: Kamikamica

Koroi pursues rugby dream

Tubuna calls for efficient resource use

UK commits to strengthening Fiji’s SME sector

Double header in Nausori tomorrow

Super Bowl 2025:'Black national anthem' to be sung by Ledisi

Fiji strengthens efforts against cervical cancer

Fiji Outrigger starts Mini Games trials

Kendrick Lamar says storytelling will be at the heart of Super Bowl halftime show

Trump order on transgender athletes clashes with international norms

US judge to pause plan to put USAID workers on leave

The U.S. Defense Secretary met with Australian Deputy Prime

Katia determined to earn another Fiji call-up

PM calls for continued dialogue

FCS cracks down on drugs with random testing

Brumbies ready for Drua after thumping Force

Christian Siriano looks to sleek autos at New York Fashion Week

Accident causes water supply disruptions

Land approval key to Labasa bypass project progress

Trudeau says Trump talk of absorbing Canada is 'a real thing'

Coast Guard finds missing Alaska plane; 3 bodies of 10 on board recovered

'Not Fergie time, offside time' - Leicester rue lack of VAR as Man Utd progress

Delai part of OFC history

Six million people could die from HIV and AIDS if US funding stops, UN agency warns

Countries vow 'unwavering' support for ICC, as Trump hits it with sanctions

Fight against online harm intensified

Strengthening competitions to secure Fiji’s rugby future

Rewa looks to cement CVC title at home

Fiji's sugar exports to UK decline

Tafaga ready to defend Va’a title

Operators urged to improve services

Opelka takes aim at umpire after point penalty for confronting heckler

FMA wants action on termination and racial remark

More Kenyan police arrive in Haiti

Trump's Ukraine, Russia envoy meets Ukrainian ambassador

AG’s office will not get involved in KC matter

Murray considers Brumbies clash a game to watch

Officers questioned in relation to Mock’s death

Tuilagi follows in father’s footsteps

Avengers eyes national selection

Labasa Airport terminal works begin

Man arrested for alleged drug possession

PM stresses on truth and reconciliation

Maori team grateful for generous hospitality

Bills quarterback Allen beats Jackson for 2024 league MVP award

Senate confirms Trump's budget chief

Dengue risk higher for youth

Andreescu delays comeback after appendectomy

Rabuka highlights Fiji-US shared history

King and Queen to host Stanley Tucci

Panama says US 'spreading lies' over free canal passage

Zoe Saldaña taking time to process attack comments

Drainage solutions key to boosting agriculture

'Frying pan movement' in Cyprus schools

Lomani sets bold ambitions for Drua

Efforts to rehabilitate street kids hampered

Five more FCS officers axed

Mill's future hinges on upcoming report

Don’t believe the no contest hype: Mason

Fiji leads Pacific in labor mobility

BAT Fiji reduces carbon footprint by 25 tonnes

Longer prep time to boost Silktails

Kulas show fighting spirit despite loss

Mindset shift key to solving waste crisis

Judge halts Trump's buyout plan

Tailevu Naitasiri braces for Suva FC

Historic Super Bowl three-peat tough task in Big Easy for Chiefs

Working Group Meeting focuses on future plans

Elena Rybakina overcomes Ons Jabeur in Abu Dhabi

Russia wants "concrete" plan from US on Ukraine war

George Clooney admits to nerves ahead of Broadway debut

Driven Drua: Fijian flyer's goal after Olympic medal

Liverpool thrash Spurs to set up League Cup final with Newcastle

Government cracks down on reckless driving

Halt in U.S. aid cripples global efforts to relieve hunger

Seruiratu calls for caregiver protection

MoH intensifies dengue fight

Storytelling will be at the heart of Super Bowl halftime show

PM meets Senator Kennedy Jr

In your dreams, Ali tells Ravalaca

Trump says Israel would hand over Gaza after fighting, no US troops needed

Diaspora accused of child exploitation

Substandard crossing angers Macuata farmers

Labasa still hopeful

Trade war could affect Fiji: Sen

Fiji U20 focuses on set-pieces

Fiji eyes growing export market in China

Council urges stronger landlord accountability

Australian tourists spend billions in Fiji

Rabuka hopeful USAID will continue

State of emergency declared for Santorini after quakes

Schmidt to stand down after the 2025 Rugby Championship

Protesters set fire to ex-Bangladesh PM's family home

New worrying trend in porn consumption

More tests for Flying Fijians before 2027 RWC

Suva Cricket partners with Sports World for 70th anniversary

Engaging KC to cost $15k-$20k says Mason

Overconfidence, not fatigue, cost Fiji in Perth

New digital platform launched

Patience pays off for Lewatu

MP calls on JSC to recommend Malimali stepdown 

Landowners questioned after unlawful assembly

Trump signs order to bar trans women and girls from female sports

Man pleads not guilty to baby’s murder

Neymar makes Santos return with a draw

Students call for change in recycling approach

Fiji-NZ trade hits record high

FICAC officer takes stand in Ravu case

Fiji, EU discuss trade partnership

Man cops 14 years for stepdaughter rape

Trump walk back some elements in aid to defend Gaza takeover

'Witness for the Prosecution' celebrates 100 years