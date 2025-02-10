Taxi theft case heads to High Court

Sekove Asama in court today.

One of the three men who allegedly robbed a taxi driver in Labasa last month has been remanded in custody by the Magistrates Court.

Sekove Asama appeared before the Magistrate charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and one count of theft.

It is alleged that Asama hired a blue hybrid taxi with registration LT 7072 from the Naodamu taxi base for Delailabasa on 29th January.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

However, along the way, the driver allegedly made a stop a few blocks from the base in Kutty Street, Naodamu, where two other individuals hopped into the taxi before they continued the journey to Delailabasa.

Asama and two other suspects allegedly stole a mobile phone, $600 cash, and a taxi with a total cost of $22,999 from Jason Sammy.

The driver was later abandoned at Baloca, Dreketi.

He and the other two suspects later continued the journey to Savusavu with the stolen taxi, where they allegedly fulfilled another robbery plan at Rajesh Kumar’s Sewaks Shop in Vatudamu, Savusavu, on January 30.

They allegedly stole assorted items such as a packet of cigarettes, recharge cards, and mobile phones, with a total cost amounting to $6,942.50.

The stolen taxi was then later abandoned on a hill in Tacilevu, Savusavu.

The case has now been transferred to the Labasa High Court and will be called again on February 18.