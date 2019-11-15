Suva Magistrate discharges man who breached curfew

A Suva Magistrate has discharged the case of a person who was earlier charged with one count of disobedience of lawful order.

It is alleged that on 3rd of April, Sixtus Torokana was found loitering at Rewa Street in Suva within the curfew hours.

Torokana had pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted the summary of facts.

In mitigation he informed the court that he was 38 years old and works for Solomon Island Ports Authority.

He also showed remorse.

Boseiwaqa says there is two conflicting decision in the High Court regarding the offences under the Public Health Act 2009 which needs to be reviewed by the Fiji Court of Appeal.

Boseiwaqa says the High Court decision by Justice Vincent Perera and Justice Salesi Temo has also been considered along with the declaration of the Acting Chief Justice Kamal Kumar purporting to review and rescind the Judgment of Justice Temo.

The registry has been ordered to release the defendant’s passport immediately.

28 days has been given for appeal.