Step-father charged for alleged rape

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 28, 2021 9:10 am

A man in his late 30s will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with allegedly raping his step-daughter.

The accused has been charged with three counts of rape.

He allegedly committed the offences from 2018 until this month in their home.

The matter was reported at the Valelevu Police Station.

