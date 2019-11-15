Home

Senior prefects to front court

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 5, 2020 8:30 am
Three senior prefects of a Suva based school have been charged with allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old student from the same school.

The three will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police say the alleged incident occurred last Wednesday at the school.

The three accused, an 18-year-old and two 17-year-olds are alleged to have assaulted the victim after receiving information that he was seen smoking outside of school.

The three have been charged with assault.

Investigators are also looking for a fourth suspect who is also a student as he is alleged to have assaulted the victim with a piece of timber.

An investigation continues.

